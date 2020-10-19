1/
Donna M. Dunn
DELAWARE — Donna M. Dunn, 91, of Delaware passed away peacefully Saturday morning, October 17, 2020 at WillowBrook at Delaware Run with her loving family by her side.

She was born June 13, 1929 in Delaware to the late David and Frances (Heath) Long and graduated from Willis High School.

Donna worked in housekeeping for Ranco Manufacturing and Muirfield Golf Club and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware. She enjoyed baking, candy making, sewing and reading.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Patricia Ann "Pat" Lahmon of Delaware; grandchildren, Matthew Hall, Brittany Ward and Jennifer Lahmon; great-grandchildren, Anthony Amato, Corbin Ward and Lilah Hall.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years Walter William "Bill" Dunn in 2018.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 6–8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna's memory may be made to WillowBrook at Delaware Run, 100 Delaware Crossing, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Dunn family.

To share a fond memory of Donna or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
