OSTRANDER — Donna Marie Carpenter, 72, of Ostrander, died Tuesday afternoon, September 15, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

She was born December 27, 1947 in Kenton to the late Donald L. and Florence (Grose) Borland.

Donna was a member of the last Richwood High School Tigers graduating Class of l965. She only went to school for twelve years as she did not go to Kindergarten. After high school graduation, she attended and became a graduate of Columbus Business University. She worked for 35 years at LabCorp (Warren-Teed/Ross/Roche Biomedical Labs) in Dublin as a Payroll Supervisor and later in the Lab itself, tagging specimens as they came in for testing until she retired in 2007.

Donna enjoyed counted cross-stitch, creating beautiful pictures to give to family members. She also loved to watch movies, Magnum PI, and Ohio State Buckeye Football. In earlier years, Donna and Bill enjoyed spending many weekends on Lake Erie fishing or in the motorhome seeing the fall leaves. She loved living on the "home place" family farm and watching the birds and deer, gardening and canning.

Family was always special to Donna and she made sure they knew that she loved them very much. Surviving is her husband, William D. (Bill) Carpenter whom she married on January 17, 1982 in Ostrander. Also surviving are three stepsons, Carl and Jim Carpenter, Ostrander, and John (Connie) Carpenter, East Rochester; her fur baby and constant companion, Bailey; step-grandchildren, Brandon (Laura) Carpenter, Kathy Carpenter, William Carpenter, Daniel Schmidt and Dennis Schmidt, deceased; and six step great-grandchildren; a sister, Deborah (Michael) Miller, and a brother, David (Jill) Borland of Richwood; sisters-in-law, Ruth Goedicke, Richwood and Carol (Bill) Hosterman of Grove City; a niece, Sara (Corey) Schwartz and step-nephew, Payne (Anna Fisk) Townley; a great-nephew, Colton Schwartz; a special aunt, Helen M. Kale and a special step-niece, Sherryl (Chuck) Sheets; also numerous aunts and uncles, and dear cousins in the Grose, Borland and Carpenter extended families.

Friends may call on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood. Private family services, conducted by Donna's son, Pastor John Carpenter, will be held later.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Herrington-Bethel Church, 4009 Arbor Road, N.E. Mechanicstown, OH 44651.

