NORTON — Dorman Lee Stein of Norton, passed away in the afternoon of Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Arbors of Delaware. Dorman was born in the Ashley area on March 1, 1927 to the late Clarence and Helen Lucille (Hickman) Stein.

After high school graduation, Dorman joined the United States Navy during World War II. He served as a Mate 3rd Class Radio Technician. During this time period he met a Norton girl, Harriet Jane Brundige, whom he married. She was the love of his life.

Later Dorman was called back to the Navy during the Korean Conflict. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, Dorman joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a Radio Technician. He rose to the rank of chief, before his retirement in 1979.

Dorman was a past Master of Masonic Lodge 407 in Ashley. Until his passing, he belonged to Hiram Lodge 18 in Delaware. He and Jane were active members in the Eastern Star and many other associated Lodges.

During their numerous years of marriage Jane and Dorm spent many summers in Colorado enjoying the back trails — sometimes hair-raising.

Dorm was a "jack of all trades" — building miniature steam engines to full-size operating roadsters. He also enjoyed talking on his HAM radio to other radio enthusiasts from all over the world.

Dorm was preceded in death by both his parents; his beloved wife, Jane; his brother, Bob; and his sister, Laurabelle Jacobs. He is survived by one sister, Eloise Arnett of North Carolina; many nieces and nephews; good friends – Amos and Connie Price, Jay and Joyce Roberts, Luke and Connie Roberts; and Jane's nephew, George Stevens.

Family and friends may call from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, OH 43015. Service to honor Dorman's life will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Burial will follow at Norton-Mayfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards The Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215.

