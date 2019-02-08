DELAWARE — Dorothy Ann Barger, 86, of Delaware passed away Monday evening, February 4, 2019 at her residence, following a brief illness.

She was born November 1, 1932 in Delaware to the late Charles Joseph Macklin and Ruby Dale (Jones) Macklin and later graduated from Bellepoint High School.

In the 1960's Dorothy traveled door to door working as a local "Avon Lady." She worked in retail for many years at DelRX, The Boston Store and the Sears Catalog Store in Delaware. Dorothy worked as vending attendant for Sanese Services and also in the Wal-Mart Pharmacy in Port Charlotte, Florida. She was a caregiver to many family members. A devoted and faithful member of William Street United Methodist Church, she enjoyed nature and all animals, especially birds. She loved cooking, traveling and music. A "people person", she enjoyed socializing, visiting and sharing with others and spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Deborah (Ray) McCurdy of Ashley; son, Steve (Debra Peirsol) Barger of Ostrander; 6 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are her special cousins; sister-in-law, Martha Warner of Delaware; several nieces and nephews; and her feline companion, Zoey.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband John, son David "Mike" Barger, her brother Merle Macklin and her sister Betty Wildman.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Capital City Hospice and loving caregivers Lori Clark, Kathy Powell and Kim Estes for their wonderful care and concern shown to Dorothy.

Dorothy had a strong spirit and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

In observing Dorothy's wishes, a cremation will take place with casual Celebration of Life services to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Delaware County, 4920 State Route 37 East, Delaware, OH 43015.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is assisting the family.

