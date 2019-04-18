COLUMBUS — Dorothy E. Harrison, age 94, of Columbus passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019. Dorothy was born June 15, 1924 to the late Charles and Emma Rowland. She is preceded in death by her husband Edgar and son Roland.

Dorothy enjoyed swimming at the Westerville Athletic Club where she was a longtime member and dancing at the Arthur Murray Dance School.

A loving and devoted mother and wife, Dorothy will be greatly missed by her children, Shirley (Alfred) McCormick, Linda (Richard) King and Roger (Barbara) Harrison; grandsons, Kevin (Jennifer) McCormick and their daughters Kiley and Brianna; Ryan McCormick, Adam Harrison and Matthew Harrison.

Private family funeral services. Arrangements by Schoedinger Worthington Chapel. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.