DELAWARE — Dorothy J. Boring, 83, of Delaware, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Kindred Hospice Care Facility in Marion. She was born on October 12, 1936 in Columbus, daughter of the late Stanley and Bernice (Root) Jacob.

Dorothy had lived most all of her life in the Delaware area where she had worked at Ranco for a number of years. She enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie during the summer months. She also enjoyed baking, especially her chocolate and banana pudding pies. She liked to do the search and crossword puzzle books. She enjoyed reading the newspapers and magazines.

Dorothy is survived by her two daughters, Sharon Russell (James) of Delaware and Ruth Reagan of Prospect; son, Barry Boring (Angie); five grandchildren, Ronnie Reagan, Stacey Connor (Andrew), Darla Reagan, Travis Russell (Kala) and Mallory Boring; three great grandchildren, Devon Woodrum, Dylon Woodrum and Tyler Reagan; two sisters, Connie Montoney and Charlotte Bond; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents that preceded her in death, was her husband, Jack Boring that passed away in 2013; her daughter, Janis Christian in 2016; and her two sisters, Arlene Braswell and Vivian Davidson.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon, on Monday, November 18, 2019 in the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Glen Rest Cemetery, Reynoldsburg. Memorial contributions may be given to the . To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.