WESTERVILLE — Dorothy "Dottie" J. Scott, age 91, of Westerville, passed away October 4, 2019.

Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Donald; daughter Rebecca Hill and granddaughter Cheyenne Nicole Scott.

Survived by her children, Sandra (Bob) Melvin, Craig Scott, and Marsha (Mark) Hoelzer; son-in-law, John Hill; 10 grandchildren; 3 grandsons-in-law; 1 granddaughter-in-law; 2 great-grandsons and 3 great-granddaughters; and many relatives and long time friends.

Dottie was an energetic event planner, cook, cake decorator, musician, and sometimes Polka-Dot the clown. She shared her kind spirit and many talents with everyone she met in life, from her own family as it grew over the years, and through volunteer work at local hospitals and nursing facilities. She made certain that people were always well-fed, entertained, and happy. Her cinnamon rolls and pink iced cookies were legendary and the sing-and-play alongs with her on the piano or organ warmed the hearts of all those around her.

Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Hill Funeral Home, 220 S. State St., Westerville, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Interment Cheshire Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the . Remembrances can be shared at http://www.HillFuneral.com.