Dorothy Jean Dopkiss
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy Jean Dopkiss on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 92.

Preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings and her first child, Frank Michael, shortly after birth, Jean always lived her life lovingly as a model of strength and compassion to her family and all those around her.

She is survived by her loving husband of more than 70 years, Frank, along with their children including Michael (Leslie), Cathy (Matt), Beth (Rich), Cindy (Stuart) and Frank (Lisa), along with 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way, all of whom will miss her greatly. She will be further missed by many wonderful nieces, nephews, caring neighbors and friends and other extended family members.

Throughout her life, Jean was a role model for all mothers as she and her husband raised their family with the greatest of love, care and commitment. After her short career working for Belmont County, she dedicated her life to the focus on family, while still making time to participate in many school, church and community organizational activities without fail. The memories created over those years between Jean and her family and friends will never be forgotten; they will remain always in the hearts of those lives that she touched so positively.

A private family prayer service will be held at this time, with a memorial service being planned for the spring of 2021 in Jean's home town of St. Clairsville, OH.

Memorial donations may be made to Kobacker House or Willow Brook Christian Village.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to assist the Dopkiss family.

To share a fond memory of Jean or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
