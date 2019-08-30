DELAWARE — Dorothy Jean (Fitchhorn) Florance, age 98, of Delaware, Ohio, died Sunday, August 17, 2019 at Willow Brook Christian Village Assisted Living. She was born on June 28, 1921 in Kenton, Ohio to Elver Joseph Fitchhorn and Gladys Royer Fitchhorn. She graduated from Ward Belmont College in Nashville Tennessee as a music major and while there played both first chair clarinet and the harp in the Nashville Symphony.

Over 30 years ago, Dotty had a brilliant idea. She said, "Come for a car ride with me, Cheri, I want to show you some buildings." I said, "OK." She drove around Delaware showing me some possible sites for her dream of building a robust center for developing the arts including 190 W. Winter Street, a beautiful castle with a gingko tree in front. The creation and development of the Castle became more than a full-time "job." Her dream is now a reality recognized as one of Ohio's premier community teaching centers for the arts which has continued a long-standing tradition of excellence.

Dotty herself, loved all aspects of the arts and involved her husband, friends, children and grandchildren in countless artistic activities at the Castle and in the greater mid-Ohio community.

She is survived by daughter Cheri Lynn Florance of Boca Raton, Florida and New York City; grandchildren, Vanessa, William and John Whitney Conway; daughter, Denise Florance and her husband, Terence Rooney of Rancho Murieta, California and grandchildren, Terence P. and John K. Rooney.

On September 7, 2019 at 2 p.m., please come to the Arts Castle to enjoy A Castle Tribute to Dotty in the parlor room that she loved so much. Marvin Hintz, Celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Delaware Arts Castle, c/o Diane Hodges – Executive Director, 190 W. Winter Street, Delaware, OH 43015 in Dotty's memory.