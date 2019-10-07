EDINA, Minn. — Dorothy M. "Dottie" Robe, passed away peacefully in Edina, MN early in the morning on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 after a five-week illness from congestive heart failure. She was a long-time resident of Delaware County, having lived on Home Road from 1966 until 1998.

She is survived by her three children, Greg Robe of Savage, MN, Cindy Johnson of Zanesfield, OH and Jeff Roobe of Saratoga Springs, UT. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Robe in June of 1995.

Dorothy was born Dorothy Miriam Lapp in a western suburb of Chicago in 1923. She grew up during the Great Depression and World War II, as the rest of her generation did. During WWII, she joined the war effort by serving in the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service), a part of the U.S. Naval Reserve. It was during this time that she met a dashing young sailor named John Robe, who captivated her with his wavy hair and good looks. The two were married at the church just down the street from where Dorothy grew up in Chicago, the Galewood Congregational Church, on October 20, 1945.

She was a member of the local American Legion Aux. of Dan Patch Post 643, Savage, MN where she had lived since 1998, and was featured several years ago in an article in the Savage Pacer about women who served in the Armed Forces during WWII. During her life, Dorothy was active raising money for many non-profit causes including the March of Dimes, the United Way and the . She was very active in politics, and served as the Chairwoman for the Delaware County Republican Party in the early 1990s.

She had a love of music and was an accomplished pianist. During the 1940s she performed at Carnegie Hall in New York with a group of WAVES from her detachment in Chicago. Those who knew her loved hearing her play the piano and she loved to entertain. She had a keen ear for notes and could play most tunes by ear and memory. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. She was a kind and generous woman who thought little for herself and always sacrificed for others.

Visitation will be from 7-8 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the .

To share a memory or to leave a condolence, please visit: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.