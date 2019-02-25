DELAWARE — Dorothy Marie Mullins, 95, of Delaware passed away late Sunday evening, February 24, 2019 at the Ohio Living Sarah Moore Home.

She was born on December 31, 1923 in Huntington, West Virginia to the late Jay and Nola (Mathis) Christian. On December 30, 1944, the day before her birthday, Dorothy married the love of her life Ralph Eugene Mullins. Sadly, Ralph her "Honey" passed away in 1993 after almost 49 years of marriage.

Dorothy was a lifelong homemaker and fiercely independent. Although she kept mostly to herself, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching Jack Nicklaus play golf and could be found on Saturday's in the fall cheering on her beloved Ohio State Buckeyes. Dorothy was also endeared to quarterback Tony Romo, her Romeo.

She enjoyed listening to country and gospel music and collecting knick-knacks brought to her from all over from the travel adventures of her family and friend. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her precious violets. She was also an excellent speller and would often remind her family of her status as a spelling bee champion. Ornery and a fighter, she was truly one of a kind.

Dorothy leaves a legacy of family to cherish her memory that includes her children, Sandy (Mike) Pounds and Ron Mullins all of Delaware; grandchildren, Clint Mullins of Upper Arlington, Shad (Jessica) Lyons of Marion, Shane (Tammy) Pounds of Huber Heights, and Andy (Libby) Pounds of Marion; several great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her 4 brothers Clifford, Jay, Russell, and Chester Christian and her 2 sisters Glenna Shockency and Susie Longstreth.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4–7 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William St., Delaware, where services celebrating Dorothy's life will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Donnie Akers officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

