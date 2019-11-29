POWELL — Dorothy R. DeVault, 82, of Powell passed away Wednesday morning, November 27, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 8, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio to the late George and Ruby (Fillmore) Rowe.

Dorothy worked for IRD Mechanalysis Inc. in Columbus for 32 years. She enjoyed watching Hallmark holiday movies, collecting lighthouses and playing games on her computer, especially Free Cell. She also loved shopping and playing euchre with her co-workers during lunch.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Harold "Rick" DeVault Jr. of Powell; daughter, Rhonda Kay Taylor of Columbus; grandchildren, Jason (Kim) and Johnny Taylor, SGT. Joshua McDonnell of the US Army, Randy and Ryan (Shelby) DeVault; great-granddaughters, Whitney Taylor and Sadie DeVault; brother, Jim Rowe of Hilliard; sisters, Margaret Artis of Chicago, Illinois and Jane Toy of Columbus; her husband of 62 years, Harold "Butch" DeVault of Powell; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her son Rex Allan DeVault and 5 brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 pm at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where services celebrating Dorothy's life will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Radnor Cemetery.

Contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to the American Red Cross, Delaware County Chapter, 380 Hills-Miller Road, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

