Dorothy Rannebarger 95, of Sunbury, passed away Thursday evening, March 19, 2020 at Bluebird Retirement Community of Marysville, Ohio. She was born August 31, 1924 in Van Wert, Ohio, daughter to the late Charles G. & Dorothy M. Daughters.

Dorothy attended North High School and graduated in 1943. She attended The Ohio State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics, minoring in French and Spanish and later to earn master's degrees in French and Spanish. She Bishop Hartley, and St. Francis DeSales High Schools.

Dorothy married Harold L. Rannebarger June 16, 1943, at Chanute Field, Illinois. They were a war couple and remained together for nearly seventy years. They lived most of their married life together in Sunbury, Ohio, and were active members of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Sunbury.

Left to cherish Dorothy's memory are her sons: Tim Rannebarger, and Steve (Debbie) Rannebarger; daughters: Catherine (John) Hufnagle, Theresa Nakama, and Peggy (Andy) Wallace; 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Harold L.; sons: Charles Robert, and Thomas Aquinas; and brother, Charles Daughters.

A visitation for family will be held Wednesday, March 26, 2020 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. SR 61, Sunbury, OH, from 5 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Heartland Hospice of Marysville, Ohio.