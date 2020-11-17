DELAWARE — Doug "Chief" C. Patrick, 61, of Delaware, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at home with his loving family at his side. Doug was born on July 24, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio, son of Berlin C. Patrick and Mary Elizabeth (Kirk) Patrick.

Doug's family moved from Dayton to Delaware in 1966, where he grew up, and then graduated from the Delaware Hayes High school. On October 2, 1976, he married Cindy Phillips, the love of his life. Doug graduated from the Central Ohio Police Officer Training Academy in 1992 and started as a part time officer with the Ashley Police Department. In 1994, he was hired as full time. In 1998, Doug was named and served as the Ashley Chief of Police until his retirement in 2018. He loved his job and was a mentor to so many people over the years. He was a Patriot to his country.

Doug had a big and loving heart, and always brought home the lost and broken children, and animals, and always made sure no one went hungry. He enjoyed listening to classic rock music, riding his Harley motorcycles, traveling, gun collecting, remote cars, bird watching and tinkering in his garage.

He was preceded in death by his father, Berlin C. Patrick; infant sons, Emmanuel Christopher Patrick and Douglas Carl Patrick, II; and granddaughter, Bailey Rae Adkins.

Surviving is his loving wife of 44 years, Cindy J. (Phillips) Patrick; daughters, Jennifer (Mitch) Parrish of Delaware, Danielle (Ray) Adkins of Fredericktown and Megan (Eli) Cochran of Delaware; mother, Mary Elizabeth (Kirk) Patrick of Delaware; grandchildren, Jacob Adkins, Ian Dean, Darren Adkins and Emmett Cochran; great grandson, J.J. Adkins; special uncles, Bud and Mike Kirk; and special cousins, Phillip Stacey and Jeff Bailey.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015, with the Rev. Jeff Ackers, of the White Lily Chapel, 20 S. Main Street, Ashley, Ohio 43003, officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Delaware County Humane Society, 4920 OH-37, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

Due to the COVID 19 situation, the family asks that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing while in attendance on Friday.

The Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, Delaware, is honored to the family of Doug Patrick. To share a memory with the family or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.