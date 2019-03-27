Douglas H. Smart was born in Ostrander, Ohio on September 15, 1933 to Dorothy (McBride) and H. A. (Bill) Smart. Raised as a member of the Ostrander Presbyterian Church, Doug was a lifelong resident of Delaware County, residing in Troy township for fifty-five years. He died on March 25, 2019 at Country Club Rehabilitation Center in Delaware.

Doug attended Ostrander/Scioto Valley schools, graduating in 1952. He married Stella Burns in 1954 and they remained happily married for sixty-one years, until Stella's passing in 2015. Doug served in the Army National Guard for twenty-six years, achieving First Sergeant (E8). Upon retirement, Doug was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service. He was employed with the ODOT Inspection and Construction Survey for seventeen years. Doug also had a successful sales career working for both Keefer and Tyne Chevrolet as well as both George and Plaza Pontiac dealerships.

Doug cultivated a hobby farm on his property for many years with sheep and various fowl, much to the delight of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, camping around the country, and animated card games with friends and family. After retirement, Doug and Stella wintered at their home in Rockledge, Florida on the Space Coast; making new friends all over the country. Doug was also fond of wildlife and bird watching.

Doug is the father of four children, he is survived by three, Bruce (Sharon) Smart of Johnstown, Brent (Cheryl) Smart, Brian Smart (Kristy Mann); one son-in-law, Van Ayers all of Delaware, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one great great grandson, one sister Dotty Stump and a brother Tod Smart.

Doug was preceded in death by his wife Stella Smart, one daughter Brenda Ayers, one sister Donna Myers and one brother Tommy Smart.

Memorial Contributions in his name can be made to: Source Point-Meals on Wheels

Attn: Development, 800 Cheshire Rd. Delaware, Ohio 43015 or by phone 740-203-2436

Friends may call Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home, 32 W. Winter St. Delaware where funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Dwight Cimino officiating. Interment will follow in Marlborough Cemetery in Delaware.

Military honors will be provided by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #1095.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.