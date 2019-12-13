TüBINGEN, GERMANY — The Reverend Dr. Rollin Thompson Kearns passed away December 4, at age 82 in Tübingen, Germany.

Rollin, with his wife Heidi constantly by his side, has fought Alzheimer's disease for the last five years.

He was very fond of his extended family in both the United States and Germany. Visiting with them was always a high priority. He also leaves behind many special friends and former students whose lives he touched.

Although born in Pittsburgh, PA, he grew up in Wauwatosa, WI. He graduated in philosophy from Harvard University in 1959. He won a Rotary Scholarship, which allowed him to continue his studies in theology in Marburg, Göttingen and Tübingen (Germany). He was awarded a PhD in Theology from the University of Tübingen.

From 1966 until his retirement in 2010 he taught New Testament in the Religion Department at Ohio Wesleyan. Rollin enjoyed working with his OWU colleagues, sharing his knowledge with the students, supporting and working on university events. During his breaks from teaching, he would continue his research at Tübingen University, publishing widely in the field of Christology.

He was predeceased by his parents Bishop Francis and Alice Kearns, his sister Margaret Kearns Baldwin, his brother Francis (Bud) Kearns and his sister-in-law Sigrun Sperl.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Heidi, brother-in-law Richard (Randi) Baldwin, sister-in-law Janet Kearns, nieces: Mary (Scott) Raffo, Elizabeth (Jeff) Steinheider, Joan (John) Hafner and Claudia Sperl, nephews: Robert (Misty) Baldwin and Alexander (Christine) Sperland; eight delightful great-nieces and nephews.

The family is planning a memorial service in Tübingen, Germany on December 20th, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Ohio Wesleyan University, Memorial Gifts, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Please mention Rollin's name with the donation. Cards may be sent to: Dr. Heidi Kugler Kearns, care of: Maureen Reese at the above address.