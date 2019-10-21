MARYSVILLE — Drew Thomas Adams, age 86, of Marysville, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Carriage Court Senior Living.

As a youth in Dover Township, he grew up on the family farm. Following his marriage to Betty Montgomery, he owned and operated their dairy and grain farm while also working as a research engineer and computer programmer at Westreco. He retired from Westreco after 30 years. During his retirement, he drove a school bus for the Marysville Exempted Village Schools.

A longtime member of Springdale Baptist Church, he also was a member of North Lewisburg United Methodist Church. Most recently, he became a member of Bible Baptist Church in Marysville. Drew felt one of his greatest blessings was serving the Lord through Kairos prison ministry and conducting Bible studies with his wife, Betty, in their home. They also were very active together in their church's music program and often sang duets. For many years, Drew and Betty were very active servants of the Marysville Food Pantry and also worked in the Nestle company store. Throughout their years together, they tenderly cared for numerous pets, including miniature Poodles. His hobbies also included fishing with his family and woodworking.

He was a 1950 graduate of Marysville High School and attended The Ohio State University Marion. A veteran of the United States Army Reserves, Drew was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He felt that his utmost legacy was sharing his deep spiritual faith with his family and others.

He was born October 26, 1932 in Lawrence County, Kentucky to the late Drew and Earlie Thompson Adams. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty Louise Montgomery Adams, whom he married February 17, 1952; his siblings, Margery Hicks, Donald Adams, Nora Moore and Dorothy Marine; and his granddaughter, Michelle Jeanette Jones. He is survived by his children, Anna Louise (Michael) Jones of Florida, Rev. Terry L. (Gail) Adams of Ostrander and Carol Jean (Rick) Beckley of Richwood; six grandchildren, Bobbie (Rob) Hooper, Allison (Jeff) Manley, Douglas Adams, Janet (Scott) Taylor, Thomas (Connie) Beckley and LeRoy (Jody) Beckley ; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; his in-laws, George (Pam) Montgomery of Garrettsville and Larry (Gladys) Montgomery of Marion; and numerous nieces, nephews and many close friends.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 and one hour prior to the funeral service. Pastor Jeremy Stout and Rev. Karen Montgomery will officiate and burial will be beside his wife at Mt. Herman Cemetery in Dover Township. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Lewisburg United Methodist Church food pantry. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.