DELAWARE — Duane Allen Bishop, 83, of Delaware, Ohio passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 in his home.

He was born on June 26, 1936 and was the son of Blaine and Edyth Bishop. Duane was a 1954 graduate of Chesterville High School and was preceded in death by his sister Sondra McClain who passed away in 2007.

He is survived by his sons, Courtland Bishop of Worthington Ohio, Eric Bishop of Mason Ohio, and his daughter Kara Leberecht of Southgate, Ky., as well as his 9 grandchildren.

Duane will be laid to rest in Marlborough Cemetery in Delaware, Ohio in the Bishop Family plot. Due to COVID-19, services will be limited to immediate and extended family only. Although no public services will be held in Duane's memory, the family hopes that you will remember him in your own special way.

Donations can be made in his name to Autism Speaks @ https://act.autismspeaks.org.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is assisting the family.

To share a fond memory of Duane or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.