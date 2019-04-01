DELAWARE — Duane Travis Holland, age 40, of Delaware, Ohio, transitioned this life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

He was born in Wayne County, Detroit MI, to parents Cathy Holland and Clifton Bosley on April 7, 1978. He is survived by his mother, Cathy Holland, father Clifton Bosley, his five children Daylon, Olivia, Isaiah, Israel and Taneigha, sisters Carissa, Renetia, Cierra and brother Frankie.

Memorial Services will be held at Agape International Cathedral, 89 Eaton St., Delaware OH on Wednesday April 3, at 12pm.