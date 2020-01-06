COLUMBUS — Dwight Charles Ball, age 77, of Columbus, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 3, 2020.

He was born December 8th, 1942, the son of Harry and Maxine Ball. Dwight spent his early days in a rural setting in Orange Township, helping with gardening, animal husbandry, and working on local farms, developing a deep love for the outdoors, camping and hiking. An early fan of Euell Gibbons, Dwight was well known for dragging his children along the railroad tracks in search of wild asparagus, black raspberries, and elderberries, sharing these rare gifts of nature with his family and friends. He, along with his childhood friend, John Rogers, learned the secret ways of the Morel mushroom and where they could be found.

A graduate of Olentangy High School in 1960, Dwight immediately enrolled in The Ohio State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and was the youngest manager ever to run a Big Bear grocery store. He was notoriously known for clipping the coupons out of unsold newspapers, turning them in for products not sold, and using the monies to pay for company picnics and potlucks.

In his middle years, Dwight was an independent distributor for Brownberry Ovens, and of course owning a big box truck, continually offered up his services and those of his children, to anyone and everyone who needed help moving. In his later years, Dwight became a regional expert in canning jars and milk bottles, at first digging through trash pits and sink holes of early Ohio homesteads, and then becoming an avid collector of all things Americana, including cast iron, cookie jars, milk bottles, canning jars, and kitchen implements. Well-known at all the local auction houses, he set up shop in an antique mall on the east side of Columbus with three booths and multiple display cases. His was a quiet, kind, and gentle soul, like his father, filled with an unconditional love and acceptance for all. He especially loved his daughter Tina, who was so instrumental in the quality of life he had towards the end of his time here with us.

Dwight was proceeded in death by his parents, Harry and Maxine, and his beloved older brother, Donald Ball. He is survived by his sisters, Karen Culbertson of Delaware, Ohio and Rita Scott of Ashland, Kentucky; his children, Stephen Ball, Aaron and Diane Ball, and Tina and Hanson Perese; grandchildren, Hailey and Isabelle Perese, Catherine and Danielle Ball; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews, much loved and too numerous to mention.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, (formerly 1510 W. William Street, Delaware OH 43015, where the family will be receiving visitors from 11 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Noble County Historical Society, P.O. Box 128, (memo-Ball/Caldwell), Caldwell OH 43724 or the Worthington Food Pantry https://www.worthingtonresourcepantry.org/donate in Dwight's memory.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in honored to serve the Ball family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.