DELAWARE — Dylan B. Brown, age 20 of Delaware passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Delaware.

He was born on October 15, 1999, a precious son of Benjamin "Ben" and Melinda "Mindy" (McArtor) Brown of Delaware. Dylan graduated from Delaware Hayes High School in 2018, with Cum Laude honors. While at Hayes he was a member of STEM Club. An aspiring engineer, he was a sophomore at The Ohio State University. He also worked in the deli department at Meijer's in Delaware.

Gifted with intelligence, he was also very loving and enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents Ben and Mindy, he is also survived by his younger brothers: Ashton, Cohen, and Linkin; longtime girlfriend Chloe Rowland, grandparents: Mike and Cheryl McArtor of Delaware, Joann Brown of Richwood, great-grandmother Dolores Burdett of Delaware, aunts and uncles: Melissa (Jim) Swearingen, Megan McArtor, William (Michelle) Brown, Ray Jezerinac, Rebecca Jezerinac (Brian Nusser), Joe (Jennifer) Jezerniac, Michael (Candra) Brown, Stephen (Tasha) Brown, Cena (Chris) Ladefoged, as well as a host of cousins and friends.

Memorial services will be held 6 p.m. on Friday at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015, with Celebrant Pastor Marvin Hintz officiating. His family will be available to greet friends following the services.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with unexpected final expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.