GALENA — E. Beth Edwards, age 95, of Galena passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born in Delaware County on March 20, 1924 to the late Otis and Florence (Carpenter) Saunders and graduated from Sunbury High School in 1941. She worked as a bookkeeper for Cline Manufacturing from 1956 to 1972. She was also a dedicated employee for Nestle's Company of Sunbury from 1974 and retired in 1994 when the plant closed.

Beth married her Late husband Gordon M. Edwards on November 14, 1942. He preceded her in death July 11, 1987. Beth and Gordon raised 3 children, all whom survive her, daughter, Karen Bailes, son, Steve Edwards both of Sunbury and son, Gary Edwards of Galena.

She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Stephanie (Keith) Minor of Sunbury, Shelly Edwards of Sunbury, Michael (Mandy) McDonald of St. Louisville and Lucinda (Reece) Wiseman of Granville; sister-in-law, Gloria Saunders of Sunbury; 9 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Otis Saunders; sister, Betty Geddis; brother-in-law, Ronald Geddis; niece, Cheryl Salyers; granddaughters, Debra McDonald (Swisher) and Amy McDonald.

Beth enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Vans Valley Community Church, Red Hat Society and 50/50 Club. She also enjoyed volunteering from Medigold at St. Ann's Hospital.

Friends may call 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held at 1 pm on Thursday. Pastor Larry DeWitt officiating. Interment Trenton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, OH 43055 in Beth's memory.

