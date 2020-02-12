MARYSVILLE — Earl D. Scott, 81, of Marysville died early Monday morning, February 10th at Dublin Methodist Hospital following a brief illness.

A retired farmer, he was widely known in the farming community and antique farm equipment associations as an avid restorer of farm tractors and owning a substantial number of tractors. At one time Earl commented as having 40-plus antique John Deeres fondly referring to them and his other collectable tractors as his museum. A very social person, Earl never knew a stranger and enjoyed the "gab fests" at the grain elevator with his farmer friends and the locals.

Earl was born September 10, 1938 in Delaware County to the late Samuel B. and Florence G. Teets Scott Jr. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Avalyn Pittman Scott on March 6, 1986, and his second wife, LaDonna Taylor Scott August 27, 2016 and a step son James Maxhimer.

He is survived by his children Troy (Martha) Scott of Ostrander, Teresa (Phil) Millington of Marysville, step-children: Cindy Maxhimer, and Tim (Diane) Maxhimer both of Marysville; grandchildren Megi & Spencer Scott, Matthew & Grace Millington, Lynn (Jake) Maxhimer Suidym, Christopher (Wendi) Maxhimer, Brittney (Caleb) Planck; several great grandchildren; siblings Barbara Foor of Arizona and J.R. (Julianne) Scott of Michigan.

Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Ingram Funeral Home. Private family funeral services will be held at a later date. In Earl's memory, contributions may be made to the donor's in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ingramfuneralservice.com.