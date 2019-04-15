SIKESTON, Mo. — Ed Fox, 66, of Sikeston, Missouri, formerly of Ashley, putted his last golf ball and threw his last bowling ball on Saturday, April 6th, 2019. He loved golf, bowling, and most of all the Ohio State Buckeyes, friends, and family. Ed always had a smile and jokes whenever he would see you. If you golfed with him, you better follow the rules, rake the bunkers, and fill your divots. If you played slow, you better find someone else to play with! He was a great friend to all that knew him and would do anything for you without question. He was famous for his cheese cakes, peanut butter pies, and buckeyes. He had the coldest beer in town in his 1975 refrigerator that weighed 500 pounds and had Crownies in the freezer. Also, he had one quirk about him. If he came in one door, he had to leave through that same door. If there would have been a fire, he would have been in trouble.

Special memories also include his surprise visits to Ohio and golfing, especially his terribly sliced shot on #6 at Hidden Valley that gave him his 1st and only Hole-In-One, with a 1 Iron to boot! Throwing the bucket up in the trees to gather buckeyes is a special memory also. The $10,000 winning lottery ticket he received as a gift was a good memory too, he was very, very happy until he read that he needed to redeem it at the North Pole with Santa Claus!

Edgar Charles Fox, age 66, passed away unexpectedly April 6th, 2019, at his home in Sikeston, Missouri. He was born July 19th, 1952 in Galion, Ohio, to the late Dwight Phillip Fox and Mary Margaret (Smith) Fox. He spent the first 30 years of his life in Ashley, Ohio, and was a 1970 Graduate of Buckeye Valley High School. In 1982, he moved to Missouri to work with his good friend, the late Dave Downing. He was a line operator at Unilever for over 20 years, and retired in 2007. He worked at Bootheel Golf Club after his retirement, and loved golfing, bowling, poker games, daily walks, and get togethers with his many friends. Mich Ultras and Crownies will be toasted in remembrance of him.

Left to cherish his memory is one brother, Robert J Fox of Delaware OH, three sisters, Cindy Ann Sheets (Mike Millhoan, fiancé) of Delaware OH, Mary Lou Bailey of Ashley OH, and Barbara Allen (Charles) of Delaware, OH, many nieces & nephews, and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, James Phillip Fox of St. Petersburg, FL, Jerry Lee Fox of Ashley, OH, Bradley Fox of Ashley OH, formerly Hayward, CA; and half-brother Phil Fox of Mt. Gilead, OH.

His family will have a 2nd Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 20th, from 5-8 p.m. at Mike & Cindy's party barn, 4094 Troy Road, Delaware OH. Please feel free to bring pictures and/or special memories to share. (1st celebration was in Missouri at Fox Haven Country Club on Wednesday, April 10th.)