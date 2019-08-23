Edith "Edie" (Gutheil) Balser, age 87, died peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019, in the presence of her children and grandchildren. She was active in the Delaware, Ohio community and adored by many. She will be greatly missed.

Edie was born on July 10, 1932 in Fulda, Hessen, Germany to Helmut and Emma (Schmitt) Gutheil. She and her family immigrated to the United States on November 18, 1948 and she proudly became a U.S. citizen in April, 1954. Edith was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Jost, and the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Balser, with whom she was married to for 60 years.

Caring for her family was her passion. She is survived by her children, Kurt (Michele) Balser of Batesville, Indiana and Kim (Keith) Thompson of Delaware; grandchildren Stephanie (Scott) Hardman, Janelle (Matthew) Gasaway, Luke (Ashley) Thompson, and Joseph and James (Adele) Balser; great-grandchildren Alex and Connor Hardman, Dylan and Audrey Gasaway, and Ava Balser. The oldest of 6, Edie is survived by her sisters Inge Ackerman of Amherst, Massachusetts, Ilse Long of Jonesboro, Georgia, Doris Sparks of Columbus, and a brother, Rudolph Gutheil of Whitehall; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Edie was a 1951 graduate of Berlin High School. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church for more than 60 years, where she served as a member of the Altar Guild. She began volunteering for Jane M. Case Hospital, later named Grady Memorial Hospital, in 1967 and continued her weekly assignments for more than 50 years. She and Bob owned Baureis Shoes in downtown Delaware from 1986–1994. In 1992, she took a secretarial position with the Park Avenue Senior Citizens center, which later transitioned into SourcePoint. Edie retired from SourcePoint in April 2019. She worked until the age of 86 years old.

Edie was an avid supporter of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's activities. She enjoyed participating in bowling leagues, attending the Delaware County Fair and Little Brown Jug, the Red Hat luncheons, crafts and traveling with her fellow senior citizens. She was a Cub Scout den mother, Delaware Hayes Music and Athletic booster, and an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes. She also enjoyed watching golf with Bob.

Visitation hours will be on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home, 32 W. Winter Street in Delaware. The funeral service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 28 E. Central Avenue in Delaware, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial, will immediately follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Edie's memory to either St. Mark's Lutheran Church or SourcePoint.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.