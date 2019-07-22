DELAWARE — Edith Marie Gill, age 72, of Delaware, Ohio, transitioned to her eternal rest on Tuesday morning July 16, 2019 at her residence.

Edith was born to the late Jeanette Lewis and Lewis Wilkerson on May 23, 1947 in Danville, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by parents, one sister and a host of aunts, uncles and other relatives.

Edith accepted Christ at an early age and joined First Baptist Church in Danville, Kentucky. Her favorite scripture was Psalm 23 and her favorite song was "Walk Around Heaven." She sang in the church choir. Edith attended Danville High School where she graduated. She also sang in the school choir. She was very talented with arts and crafts, sewing and cooking for her family and friends. She was employed by Liberty Community Center as a Dietitian for 30 years before retiring in 1997.

Edith married the love of her life, Robert "Bobby" Gill on March 28, 1965. To that union were two children, daughter Yolanda "Cricket" Gill and son, Orlando "Boosie" Gill both of Delaware, Ohio. In 1967 she united with the Second Baptist Church as an active member on the kitchen committee.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 54 years, Robert Gill; daughter, Yolanda Gill; son Orlando (Angela) Gill; special grandson, Keith (Emilie) Butts Jr.; sister, Amelia Ball; brother, Paul (Glo) Lewis both of Danville, Kentucky; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Parham, Mary Gill and Ann Gordon. Edith also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives along with her special long-time friend, Bernice Moore.

Friends may call 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, (formerly 1510 W. William St.), Delaware, where Funeral Service will begin at 1 p.m. Rev. Robert Casey Medley officiating. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery. The Snyder Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Edith's family. Special memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.