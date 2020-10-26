SUNBURY — Edith May Mayes (Stover) died at the Country View Nursing Home in Sunbury Ohio on Monday October 19, 2020 with her daughter-in-law and granddaughter by her side.

Edith was born in Apple Grove, West Virginia on March 3, 1927 to parents Grace and Cephas Stover. She married Mont "Bud" Elroy Mayes on the 25th of August 1942. She gave birth to 2 children — Claudia, who died at birth, and Roger who was well-known in Delaware for his musical abilities, and his knowledge of cars.

She retired from The Ohio Wesleyan University where she enjoyed her work in housekeeping.

She no doubt was most proud of her faith in her God Jehovah whom she dedicated her life to on May 13, 1961 and spent time helping others learn about the marvelous resurrection hope she now awaits (Acts 24:15.) Her love for her family and friends will always be remembered. Her example of selflessness and hospitality we all do well to imitate. She will be sorely missed until her awaited return, when she will be reunited with her parents, children and siblings.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents Grace and Cephas, her 7 siblings, husband Bud, infant daughter Claudia and just 6 months prior, her beloved son Roger.

She is survived by her Daughter-in-law Robin Sue (Wood), 5 Grandchildren Aniko (Jon) Miller, Amber (Jeramy) Miller, Addie (Ian) Vandenbark, Aliza Held, and Amiel Mayes. Also 6 great grandchildren, Olivia, Meridie, Ellie, Landon, Ava and Ilan and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the ongoing pandemic a memorial will be held at a later date.

