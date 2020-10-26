1/1
Edith May (Stover) Mayes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SUNBURY — Edith May Mayes (Stover) died at the Country View Nursing Home in Sunbury Ohio on Monday October 19, 2020 with her daughter-in-law and granddaughter by her side.

Edith was born in Apple Grove, West Virginia on March 3, 1927 to parents Grace and Cephas Stover. She married Mont "Bud" Elroy Mayes on the 25th of August 1942. She gave birth to 2 children — Claudia, who died at birth, and Roger who was well-known in Delaware for his musical abilities, and his knowledge of cars.

She retired from The Ohio Wesleyan University where she enjoyed her work in housekeeping.

She no doubt was most proud of her faith in her God Jehovah whom she dedicated her life to on May 13, 1961 and spent time helping others learn about the marvelous resurrection hope she now awaits (Acts 24:15.) Her love for her family and friends will always be remembered. Her example of selflessness and hospitality we all do well to imitate. She will be sorely missed until her awaited return, when she will be reunited with her parents, children and siblings.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents Grace and Cephas, her 7 siblings, husband Bud, infant daughter Claudia and just 6 months prior, her beloved son Roger.

She is survived by her Daughter-in-law Robin Sue (Wood), 5 Grandchildren Aniko (Jon) Miller, Amber (Jeramy) Miller, Addie (Ian) Vandenbark, Aliza Held, and Amiel Mayes. Also 6 great grandchildren, Olivia, Meridie, Ellie, Landon, Ava and Ilan and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the ongoing pandemic a memorial will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, DeVore Chapel
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved