Edward Vincent Jennings was born on Nov. 22, 1941 to Alva Vincent Jennings and Marjorie Brown Jennings. He died April 6, 2020 in Okeechobee, Florida, at the age of 78.

Grew up in Ostrander, Ohio. Graduated from Scioto Valley High School in 1959.

Served 3 years with the Navy Seabees in Vietnam. Retired from the Town of Palm Beach Fire Department after 25 years. Moved to Okeechobee, Florida where he enjoyed fishing with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Edward Vincent Jennings, Jr. and his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Beth Smart Jennings; his daughter, Gretchen Jennings Viquez Payne (Derek) of Georgia; his sisters, Peggy Border Seay of Florida and Cathi Gaines Orahood of Florida; grandchildren; Ashley Viquez Whitehead ( Colby) of Georgia, Brendon Viquez of South Carolina, Christian Viquez ( Kallie) of Colorado, Daniel Viquez of Georgia, Taylor Jennings, Lexie Jennings of Okeechobee, Fl and great granddaughter, Everly Whitehead; several nieces and nephews and too many friends to mention.

There will be no services at this time but a Celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

