NEW PARIS — Eileen Green, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019.

She was born February 5, 1926, to Dennis and Eva Ryan. Eileen graduated from Webster High School in 1944. She married the love of her life, Carl Green on August 23, 1947, in St. Mary Church in Richmond, Ind.

She worked at Reid Hospital and retired after 20-plus years of employment. Eileen was a very active member of St. Johns Catholic Church in New Paris for most of her life, she was well-known for her "famous" peanut butter pie and enjoyed baking Christmas cookies every year with her sister. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 72 years, Carl Green; son Don Greene; daughters-in-law Anita Greene and Gale Greene; sister Yvonna Palmer; sister-in-law Lois Ryan; grandchildren Heather (Chad) Stephens, Daniel (Sam Baraoidan) Greene, Bradley (Katrina) Greene, Miranda (Jesse) Valdez and Carrie (Shawn) Hiestan; great-grandchildren Dalton Stephens, Ella Gilbert, Finnley Greene, Kole Hiestand, Kate Hiestand, Jesse Valdez and Charlie Valdez; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Dennis and Eva Ryan; son Michael Greene; sister Anna Barbara (Harold) Toshlog; brothers Tom (Carol) Ryan and Joe Ryan.

Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at St. John Catholic Church, 400 N. Spring St., New Paris. Burial will immediately follow in Goshen Cemetery. Father David Doseck will officiate. Friends and family may call on Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may me made in Eileen's name to Hospice of Darke County, 1350 N. Broadway Greenville, OH 45331. Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.