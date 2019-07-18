Elaine Kelly passed away on July 16, 2019 at Willow Brook Christian Village. She was born in Akron on October 31, 1918 and enjoyed a long and event filled life in which her love of travel gave her the opportunity to see a great deal of the world. Elaine also loved her family, her First Presbyterian Church family, the many friends she made over the years, her fellow bridge players and every animal that ever drew breath, even the ugly ones.

The family would like to thank those members of the Willow Brook staff who took the time and made the effort to see that Elaine's stay there was a good experience. You know who you are. Special thanks to friends David, Nancy and Lisa for their unfailing kindness and faithful visits.

If you wish to honor Elaine's life, have a glass of wine in her memory, and/or do an act of kindness for a stranger, and/or make a contribution to an organization that you believe is doing something positive in the world.

Per Elaine's request, there will be no services other than a private graveside service at Mount Peace Cemetery in Akron.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.