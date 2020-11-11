ASHLEY — Eldon (Dean) Baldwin, age 81, of Ashley, Ohio passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020. Dean was born on September 23, 1939, in Ashley, Ohio, to Inez (Reely) Baldwin and John Baldwin.

Dean used the power of positive thinking to help him overcome early struggles in his life. He became a first-generation college graduate, earning his degree from The Ohio State University in 1963. After receiving his undergraduate degree, he worked as an agricultural statistician at the Bureau of the Census in Washington, DC. He went on to obtain his PhD in agricultural economics from the University of Illinois. He taught economics at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio from 1970 until 1974. In 1974, he began his 30-year teaching career at Ohio State. Throughout his career as a professor, he inspired countless young people to put forth their best efforts, always opening his door to work with anyone who sought extra help. As a result, he inspired his students to believe in themselves and develop a true passion for lifelong learning.

His family remembers Dean as resilient, compassionate, and goodnatured. He listened to problems and encouraged finding ways to resolve them. As his family expanded, he and Judy became known as "Mother and Father Gallant," a nickname given in tribute to their life experience, integrity and wisdom. He loved working outdoors, especially around his beloved childhood home and farm where he and Judy spent 20 years of retirement. He loved his German Shepherd companions, including the current family dog Heidi. He enjoyed talking with academic colleagues about research and developments in the field of agricultural economics. Some of his best moments were spent discussing current events and perspectives on life with his friends and family members, preferably while sharing a plate of chocolate chip cookies. He was incredibly proud of his grandchildren and their many accomplishments. He would do anything for a friend or family member in need, with the possible exception of spending hours walking around a shopping center.

Dean used his sense of humor and grateful mindset to weather many storms in life. His family will miss him every day. Dean transitioned peacefully to his heavenly home knowing that truth and hope had prevailed in our country.

Dean is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy (Fogel) Baldwin, his son Jeff Baldwin and daughter-in-law Laura Baldwin of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, daughter Amy Miracle and son-in-law Alan Miracle, of Westerville, Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Erika, Jared and Ross Baldwin and Paige, Adam and Blake Miracle.

There will be a private family burial on Thursday, November 12, with a celebration of life to follow when gatherings are safe in 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association are welcomed.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements