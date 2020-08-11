Elizabeth "Betty" Jane (Albaugh) Young, age 91, passed peacefully on August 7, 2020.

Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Lynn Young, and son-in-law, Joe Turner. Lynn said he would come for her and take her with him, because he just could not live without her.

Survived by daughters Marsha (Randy) Jones of Sunbury, Gail (Scott) Jamison of Sunbury, Linda McGowan of Columbus, and Karen Turner of Galena.

Born in Wapakoneta and raised in Bellefontaine, Betty was so small they nicknamed her Tiny. Once she married Lynn, she became a Mom and "Little Betty" to her many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Throughout her years Betty raised children, helped at school functions and Girl Scouts, helped with school work, taught her daughters to cook, clean, sew and iron – just like they did "in those days." Her daughters actually taught Betty how to ride a bike! She did not drive until she was 38 and the girls remember her learning in that big brown station wagon. The stories are endless and the laughter and tears fall while sitting around the kitchen table reminiscing.

Then the best part came with grandchildren. She loved nurturing them and taking Polaroid pictures to give to her daughters so they would not miss their children's daily activities. She was always so proud of the women that her daughters became. Her grandchildren are now adults and have families of their own. The great-grandchildren were the "icing on the cake." She loved to hold them, snuggle and told them stories of the way it was in her day. Of the seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, she remained the nurturing mother that she always was. There was always fun and laughter, ice cream and cookies when you visited.

In her younger days, Betty worked at a soda shop where she met Lynn. Betty also did bookkeeping work. Later in life when Lynn was involved in the Achbar Grotto, Betty became treasurer of the Ladies Auxiliary. They traveled to the national events and joined the Grotto campers where they nicknamed Betty the "rain maker."

Betty will be missed by many friends in Columbus, Sunbury, and Fiesta Grove, Florida, where they spent 30 years during the winters.

She was the best mom and taught us to be good mothers and good people. Heaven has a new, strong, little angel in Betty.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the Honor Flight Columbus, P.O. Box 12036, Columbus, OH, 43212.

The Devore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Young family.