1/1
Elizabeth "Liz" Schlitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PLAIN CITY — Elizabeth "Liz" Schlitz, 84, of Plain City, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at her residence Friday, October 9, 2020. Born April 26, 1936 in Delaware, Ohio. Member of Plain City Presbyterian Church.

Liz dedicated her life in the service of others as a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital for 42 years. 1954 graduate of Marysville High School where she participated in the marching band. 1958 graduate of the Ohio State University. After graduating she continued to be an avid OSU football fan and was a member of the Alumni Association. She was a Boy Scout Den Mother for the Troop led by her husband. She loved her family, watching her grandkids grow up, music and her dog Izzy.

Preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Florence (Mauck) Griffith; son: Michael – 1976.

Survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert Schlitz; children: Mark Schlitz, Matthew (Angie) Schlitz, Erin (Jeremy) Farmwald; grandchildren: Samuel, Moriah, Silas, Mason, Ashlyn, Addison, Patton; siblings: David Griffith, Barbara (Kite) Stevenin, Dona (Seth) Watterson, Ruth (Rick) Limes.

Graveside Services will be held at Forest Grove Cemetery at a later date. Pastor Alice Phillips officiating.

To honor her memory, contributions may be made to Memorial Hospital, OBGYN Unit, 500 London Ave., Marysville, Ohio 43040. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved