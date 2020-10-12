PLAIN CITY — Elizabeth "Liz" Schlitz, 84, of Plain City, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at her residence Friday, October 9, 2020. Born April 26, 1936 in Delaware, Ohio. Member of Plain City Presbyterian Church.

Liz dedicated her life in the service of others as a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital for 42 years. 1954 graduate of Marysville High School where she participated in the marching band. 1958 graduate of the Ohio State University. After graduating she continued to be an avid OSU football fan and was a member of the Alumni Association. She was a Boy Scout Den Mother for the Troop led by her husband. She loved her family, watching her grandkids grow up, music and her dog Izzy.

Preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Florence (Mauck) Griffith; son: Michael – 1976.

Survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert Schlitz; children: Mark Schlitz, Matthew (Angie) Schlitz, Erin (Jeremy) Farmwald; grandchildren: Samuel, Moriah, Silas, Mason, Ashlyn, Addison, Patton; siblings: David Griffith, Barbara (Kite) Stevenin, Dona (Seth) Watterson, Ruth (Rick) Limes.

Graveside Services will be held at Forest Grove Cemetery at a later date. Pastor Alice Phillips officiating.

To honor her memory, contributions may be made to Memorial Hospital, OBGYN Unit, 500 London Ave., Marysville, Ohio 43040. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.