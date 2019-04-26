OSTRANDER — Ella Grace Smart, age 92, of Ostrander, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 24, 1927 in Delaware to the late Ross and Anna (Smith) Evans. She graduated from Scioto Valley in 1946. A lifetime resident of Scioto Township, she married William "Bill" Smart in 1947. Together they shared 59 wonderful years, raising their family, tilling the land, raising livestock and operating their farm until his passing in 2006. She is survived by her daughters; daughters and sons-in-law, Candice and Allen Russell, Tami and Neil Vining, Amy Kay and Rich Gorman, all of Ostrander; three granddaughters, Stephanie (Zach) Taylor of Radnor, Amanda Lamneck of Ostrander, and Jennifer (Jared) Cline of Waldo; 3 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Janet Miller of Hilliard.

She was also preceded in death by sisters: Barb Welch, Helen Robinson, and brother William Evans.

Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M at the Robinson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Newhouse Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 800 McConnell Dr, Columbus, OH 43214. Condolences may be expressed at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.