DELAWARE — Ellen Mae Schmidt, age 92 of Delaware passed away early Tuesday morning, November 26, 2019 at the Brethren Care Village in Ashland, Ohio.

She was born March 19, 1927 in Graham Station, West Virginia to the late Coe and Lovina (Roush) Rickard.

A Delaware resident since 1952, Ellen provided a warm, welcoming home for family and friends. Her hobbies included knitting, sewing, and reading, as well as golfing, boating, and supporting her kids' and grandkids' activities. She enjoyed their Florida winters and traveling around the US and world. She was active in the Old Stone Church, the Delaware City Schools and a secretary at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Ellen is survived by daughters, Karen (Mike) Goebbel of Westerville and Ft. Myers, FL, Barbara (Ken) Schmidt-Rinehart of Ashland, OH; son, Robert (Nicole) of Whitefish, Montana; 7 grandsons, Todd (Sara), Kyle (Jen) and Aaron (Kaci) Goebbel, and Eric and Peter Schmidt, Tim (Lindsay) and Mark (Laurie) Rinehart; 7 great-grandsons, Tyler, Drew, Reece and James Goebbel, Jay, Caleb and Brady Rinehart, brother Reuben (Carolyn) Rickard, sister Marie Jeffers, and sister-in-law Sue Rickard.

In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Robert in 2011, her son Eric in 1981 and a brother Herman Rickard.

A service celebrating Ellen's life will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, OH with Rev. Karen Liddy (Pastor, Peace Lutheran Church, Ashland) presiding. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. Inurnment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. A reception will then follow in the Snyder-Rodman Community Room.

Contributions in Ellen's memory made to the .

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Schmidt family.

To share a fond memory of Ellen or to express a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.