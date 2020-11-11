DELAWARE — Elvena ("Tommie") Stranahan of Delaware, Ohio passed away on November 8, 2020. She was born on September 27, 1921 in Lakewood, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loron H. and Armina L. Stranahan.

After receiving a bachelor's degree in nursing from The Ohio State University, she held several administrative positions with Camp Fire, Inc. Following that she became a hospital health educator.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 15 N. Franklin Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015.