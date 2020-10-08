Emily Jean (Rhodes) Barger passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Bickford of Worthington in Worthington, Ohio. Emily was born in Ashland, West Virginia on November 16, 1931. She graduated from Northfork High School in Northfork, West Virginia in 1949 and attended Concord College in Athens, West Virginia thereafter.

Emily worked at the L&K Restaurant in downtown Delaware as an assistant manager. She also worked in retail at the Little Shop and for a time as a Travel Agent. In the 1970's, Emily took a job as librarian at Perkins Observatory. She was part of a team that received and catalogued journals from around the world for the Ohio State University Department of Astronomy. In the 1980's, she moved to the OSU Physics Department Library on campus. In 1991, Emily was named one of seven Outstanding Staff Members at Ohio State. She retired from OSU in 1992. Emily was very intelligent and hardworking and took great pride in her work and her family.

Emily's accomplishments included serving on the Delaware County 169 Board for twelve years, and as President for four. The 169 Board was a predecessor to today's Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities. In 1979, Emily was honored as Delaware County's Mother of the Year by Governor James Rhodes primarily for her efforts for the disabled. She was an active member of the Business and Professional Women's Club serving as President of the Delaware chapter for a time. She was also a member of National Parliamentarians and Professional Secretaries International. Emily was known in the community for helping others. She was a strong patron of Goodwill Industries.

Emily was preceded in death by her father Richard Rhodes, mother Stella (Clark) Rhodes, brothers Richard Rhodes Jr. and Harold Rhodes, sisters Evelyn (Rhodes) Pringle and Marie Rhodes. And earlier this year, her husband Harry and her youngest son David passed away within days of one another. She is survived by her children Richard (Frankie) Barger of Worthington, Ohio, Kathy (Paul Knapp) Barger of Grandview Heights, Ohio and Tanya (Paul Brockman) Barger of Delaware, Ohio and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by grandchildren Kerry (Mike) Brown of Texarkana, Texas, Nick (Lori Kurtzman) Barger of Worthington, Ohio, Spencer (Aaron) Huffman of Columbus, Ohio and Conrad Knapp of Grandview Heights, Ohio. Emily had numerous nieces and nephews and several great grandchildren; Joshua and Nicholas Brown of Texarkana, Bennett Huffman of Columbus, "Little" Jack Barger of Worthington and there are more on the way.

Emily and Harry moved to Ohio from West Virginia in 1955 to start a new life. Together they created a family that traveled widely and kept the spirit of the Barger and Rhodes families growing into the future. It is hard to think of one without the other. It's been a difficult year for our family but their story continues through the lives of many that will miss them every day. Many thanks to everyone that knew Mom and Dad and helped them along the way with special thanks to Emily's brother-in-law, "Big" Jack Barger and his wife Pat, good friends forever.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio, 43015. To leave a condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.