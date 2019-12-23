Erdine Breece, age 90 of Ashley passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Bennington Glen Care Center in Marengo.

She was born on August 23, 1929 in Ashley to the late Dale and Hazel (Gale) Good. Always active, her life centered on her family and caring for their needs. She was a longtime member of Ashley United Methodist Church and the Ashley Garden Club.

Erdine was a gifted artist in the medium of paint. She was also skilled with the needle and thread as a seamstress, making handcrafted clothing, quilts, and teddy bears. A collector of Teddy Bears, she was most proud of her children and grandchildren. Erdine will be remembered for her caring ways and being the best "Granny."

She is survived by her children: Ted (Patt) Breece of Delaware, Terri (Dean) Swisher of Ashley, Judy (Arnold) Deel of Perdido Beach, Alabama; 5 grandchildren: Tim (Sarah) Swisher, Benjamin Breece, Lori (James) Hogan, Cara (Chris) Mansell, Joe (Missy) Deel; 11 great-grandchildren: Peyton, Mayson, Aaron, Paige, Emily, Colleen, Evelyn, Joseph, Chase, Carter, Canyon.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years Joseph in 1990.

Friends may call from 5–7 p.m. Monday at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015, where services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Beth Ortiz officiating. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Ashley Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Rd., Delaware, Ohio 43015.

