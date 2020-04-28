Erin Amber Weberg, age 37, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Erin was born on July 11, 1982 in Delaware, Ohio to Lorianne Doyle and Donald Hartsock.

Erin married the love of her life, Zach Weberg on May 25, 2013. Together they owned and operated Ideal Concrete. Erin was a Momma and a wife that loved and adored her kids and husband. She found peace in her morning coffee on the patio, long walks in nature, cross stitching, and most importantly spending time with Jesus reading her Bible and in prayer.

Erin loved sunshine, rides on the Harley, and competitive table games with friends and family. She could be found camping in the Fall and heard cheering for her Ohio State Buckeyes. Erin looked forward to Sunday naps with a cuddly blanket. She enjoyed rainy days and heart-to-heart conversation over coffee. She worked silently behind the scenes helping others and did every task with excellence. Her sarcasm, witty banter and soulful laugh will never be forgotten. Erin is in the arms of Jesus and we are grateful to know she is unconditionally loved and fully at peace.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Zach; mother, Lorianne Doyle; father Donald (Pamela) Hartsock; mother in law, Karyl Ross; children: Haylee Jacobus, Hannah Weberg, Gracie Jacobus, Caleb Jacobus and Austin Jacobus; brothers: Jeremy Hartsock, Jacob (Elizabeth) Hartsock, Spencer Hartsock; stepsister, Korinne (Dave) Billiat; niece, Phoenix Hartsock; grandmothers, Donna Hartsock and Eileen Salmans; grandparents in law, Vic & Shirley Weberg; aunts and uncles.

Erin is preceded in death by her father in law, Tom Ross; grandfathers, Milo Hartsock and Forrest Doyle.

In order to protect the families we serve, our staff and guests, Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home has set in place policies and procedures for a walk by visitation to be held from noon-2 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center. This will be following the Governor's order. A six feet distance will be maintained during the entire visitation. Staff will be present to make sure the distancing requirements are maintained. Guests will be required to use an alcohol-based sanitizer when they enter and when they exit the funeral home.