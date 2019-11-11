OSTRANDER — Erin Elizabeth Morgan, age 25, of Ostrander, died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus.

She was a receptionist at Memorial Health-Dr. Pam Kapraly's office in Richwood. A 2013 graduate of Delaware Christian School, she attended Cedarville University and also took instructional courses for medical billing and coding. She attended Delaware Bible Church where she participated in the youth group. She enjoyed oil painting, scrapbooking, creating and making beaded jewelry and cooking. She had a love of books, music and Korean culture. She liked attending the Dublin Irish festival and was passionate about her Celtic descent. She will be especially remembered for her unique laugh, snarky humor and feistiness.

She was born February 23, 1994 in Goshen, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Linda Morgan; and her great-grandmothers, Arlie Morgan, Peg Cubbage and Ellen Davidson.

She is survived by her parents, Mark and Deborah Arthurs Morgan of Ostrander; her brother, Shawn (Jodi Stiles) Morgan of Worthington; her grandparents, Leo "Tom" (Donna Bell) Morgan of Ostrander and Gloyd and Jean Dearth of Olympia, Washington; her uncles and aunts, Kevin Morgan, Tom and Heather Morgan, Rick and Crystal Arthurs, Roxane (Owen James) Spires and Barry and Olivia Dearth; a nephew, Liam; a niece, Isabella; many cousins, including, Matthew, Katie, Madie, Tucker, Ariel, Alexis and Abby; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Delaware Bible Church, 45 Belle Avenue, Delaware, Ohio where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019. The family will also receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Pastor Scott Tiede will officiate and burial will be at Millcreek Cemetery in Watkins, Ohio, Union County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Central Ohio Chapter, 575 Copeland Mill Rd #1A, Westerville, OH 43081. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.