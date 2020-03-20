LEWIS CENTER — Ernest Albert Lane, 74, of Lewis Center passed away early Thursday morning, March 19, 2020 at his residence.

He was born November 15, 1945 in Morrow County to the late Delbert and Helen (Forrider) Lane. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Ernest worked as a diesel mechanic for XPO Logistics in Hilliard for many years and loved County fair time, whether it was Delaware County, Morrow County or Hartford. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Shawn Michael Lane of Lewis Center and Anthony Scott Lane of Minnesota; grandchildren, Andrew, Michael (Ally), and Madyson Lane; great-grandchildren, Lillie Lane and Noah Cunningham; sister, Irene Webb of Sunbury;brother, Lloyd (Eileen) Lane of Cardington; numerous nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Ron Wheeler and Charles Wheeler; sisters-in-law, Joyce Antill, Pamela Garbrandt, and Lynn Ann Spang.

In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Jean Lane, 2 sisters Jenny Lane and Marie Carper and 4 brothers Frank, Bernard, Charles, and Melvin Lane.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at noon at Oak Grove Cemetery, 334 S. Sandusky Street, Delaware with the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1095 providing military honors.

Due to the national emergency relating to the Coronavirus, the family has decided to forgo any public gathering and celebration of life services.

