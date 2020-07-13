1/1
Ersy E. (Thompson) Reed
OSTRANDER — Ersy E. (Thompson) Reed, 87, of Ostrander passed away on July 11, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Byhalia, OH on October 1, 1932 , to the late William A. and M. Katherene (Shark) Thompson.

She was a 1950 graduate of Radnor High School and a proud graduate of The Ohio State University. She was a lifelong resident of Delaware County and a retired school teacher of Buckeye Valley School District where she taught 5th, 6th and 2nd grade for 30 years. She was a member of the Marysville Church of Christ where she enjoyed spending time with the Young at Heart Group.

In 1954, she married the late Homer "Clark" Reed and to this union 8 children were born: Homer Reed Jr., Pat (Chris) Miller, Susan McCann, Mary Shoaf, Sharon Reed (wife of deceased son Sam Reed), Cyndi Reed, Mike (Christi) Reed, and Beth Reed (Chad Lowry); Granny to 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren (soon to be 15); sister to Andy (Ruby) Thompson and Patty Graham. She was preceded in death by 1 brother and 2 sisters. She leaves behind many friends and special neighbors.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. following the viewing. Burial will follow in Thompson Township Cemetery.

To share a special memory, or offer a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
