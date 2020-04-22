Estel David Miller

  • "A favorite teacher who made learning fun and was a friend..."
    - Don Glenn
  • "A favorite memory of him has to be the last day of my..."
    - david cooley
  • " I I had the privilege I had the privilege of knowing Mr...."
    - Fonda Gallogly
  • "Our Prayers go to Debbie and the Family. RIP Big E Chuck..."
    - Charles Laisure
Service Information
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH
43105-1427
(740)-862-4157
Estel David Miller, age 92, was born in Baltimore, OH on Dec. 19, 1927 to Roy and Della (Poling) Miller and grew up on the family farm on Basil Western Rd. He passed away Saturday, April 18th at St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, OH.

He was a 1946 Graduate of Liberty Union High School, a 1950 graduate of Capital University, and received his Master's Degree from Ohio State University in 1962. He was a long-time Principal at Big Walnut High School in Sunbury, OH.

He was the father of Richard (Joanne) Miller, Debbie (Robert) Parsons, and Sandy (Gene) Stine; grandchildren,Carie Gitlan, Julia Miller, Janet McClaskey, Autumn McCormick, Matt Strine, Trevor Sacksteder, Mark Stine, Jody Young, and Michaela Burbury. He is survived by 18 great-grandchildren; Brothers-in-law, Bill (Sue) and Jim (Margaret) Hochradel; sister-in-law, Marianne Harrison; and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marvine Miller; and wife, Violet Hochradel Miller.

In light of the current pandemic situation, a private family ceremony will take place at Basil Memorial Cemetery on Saturday. Burial will take place prior through the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
