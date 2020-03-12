DELAWARE — Esther Louise Justice, 79, of Delaware, passed away at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday March 10, 2020. She was born January 4, 1941 in Columbus to Late Homer L. and Virginia L. (Tubhaugh) Coakley. She married Carl Vernon Justice on ­­­October 4, 1958 in Delaware, and he preceded her in death on November 13, 2007.

Survivors one son, Thomas (Lori) Justice of Delaware; two daughters, Carla (David) Wood and Marilyn (Ron) Stephens, both of Delaware; one honorary son, Chaminda (Kathy) Wijesinghe, and their two daughters; sixteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Penny Qualls. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond and infant, Thomas; and two sisters, Ada Marie and Ruth Ann.

Known as "Trouble," known for being bullheaded, but one of the nicest people to meet, Mrs. Justice was a 1959 graduate of Willis High School. She served as a dedicated homemaker for her children, a cook for the Methodist Theological School, in Delaware, and was a pig farmer with her husband. She was a member of the Delaware Antique Farm Club and a lifetime auxiliary member of AMVETS #102. In her free time, she enjoyed playing euchre at Source Point, playing Mexican train dominos, crocheting, collecting pig figurines and banks, and enjoying a get together with her family. Esther was proud in the fact that while she was saddened at the loss of Carl, she continued on in life, enjoying it to the fullest; playing cards, Dominos, and Yahtzee with her special friend, Harry Swope.

A service to honor Esther's life will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr, Delaware, OH 43015 with Pastor Bill Benner officiating. The family will greet friends and family from 3 p.m. to time of service on Saturday. Private family burial will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Blyd, Suite 210, Columbus, OH 43229.

To leave a cherished memory or loving condolence for the family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.