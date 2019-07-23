DELAWARE — Ethel Marie Jones, 97, of Delaware passed away Monday afternoon, July 22, 2019 at the Arbors at Delaware with her loving husband holding her hand.

She was born October 21, 1921 in Athens, Ohio to the late John and Opal (Nester) Dishong and later graduated from Central High School in Columbus.

Ethel worked in the bakery at Kroger's in Columbus for 14 years and it was here that she met her husband Walter. Together they shared 61 years of marriage together. She enjoyed going to yard sales and collecting things, especially cardinals, teddy bears, salt and pepper shakers, and bells. She also loved animals.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Walter.

In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her daughter Rita Kunkle, brothers John Jr. and Bernard, and her sister Patricia.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is assisting the family.

Contributions in Ethel's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Delaware County, 4920 St. Rt. 37 E, Delaware, OH 43015.

