COLETOWN — Eugene Fredrick "Cookie" Etzler, 84, of Coletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at State of the Heart Care Center in Greenville, Ohio.

Cookie was born on March 29, 1935, in West Manchester, to the late Fredrick and Fern (Woolf) Etzler.

In addition to his parents, Cookie was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles and Herbert Etzler; and his sisters, Janeva Hittle and Dorothy Wolaver.

Cookie was a simple and kind person. He worked for Sheller-Globe in Union City, Ind. for more than 20 years. He started as a forklift operator and worked his way up a die-cast press operator. Following the plant closure, Cookie delivered food the those in need for Meals on Wheels and hand delivered Early Bird newspapers for 19 years.

He was a member of Coletown Congregational Christian Church for many years and would never miss a Sunday church service. He loved the outdoors, flowers, gardening, and cookouts. He enjoyed talking to anyone who would listen. He was an amazing father who loved and cared for his daughter, and he will be missed greatly.

Cookie is survived by his daughter, Betty Gaerke, and her husband Leonard, of Coletown; his brother, Gerald Etzler of Greenville, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Cookie's life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus with Pastor Eric Knight officiating. Burial, with full military honors provided by the Greenville Honor Guard, will follow in Greenville Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit with Cookie's family on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

