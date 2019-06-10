ZANESVILLE — Eugene "Gene" Ray Bowers, 82, of Zanesville, Ohio, and formerly of Delaware, Ohio and Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Delaware Court Health Center.

"Mean Gene," as he was lovingly referred to by friends, family, and fans, was born January 11, 1937, the son of the late Clarence & Evelyn (Pletcher) Bowers. Gene graduated from Zanesville High School and proudly served in The United States Army in Korea. After being honorably discharged from the Army Reserves in 1966, he went on to work for Ohio Bell as a cost projection engineer. He was a life-long member of the Moose, Eagles, AMVETS, VFW, American Legion and the Telephone Pioneers in Delaware and a member of the Veterans Club of America in Fort Myers.

Gene was a fun, sometimes stubborn individual, who loved to golf and hang out at the beach. Once retired, Gene and his wife, Sharon, became "snow birds," spending summers in Delaware and winters in Fort Myers until they relocated permanently in 1998. After Sharon's passing in 2008, Gene spent nearly every day at the beach-front restaurant, Pete's Time Out, siting at table 23 "holding court," chatting with the "local yokels," and representing the great state of Ohio by hollering "O-H" at passersby. Gene became such a fixture at Pete's that in 2018, fellow Pete's regulars started a podcast called "Beach Talk Radio" featuring Gene opening and closing the show. His proudest achievement in his life, however, was his family.

He is survived by his daughter Linda K. (Michael) Tomkies; grandchildren Brittany, Mallory, Kimberly, and Michael (Hannah) Tomkies; sister Sharon Lee Bowers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother Donald Bowers.

Funeral services celebrating Gene's life will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio, 43015 where family and friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, were military honors will be provided by the Delaware County Veterans Association.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed towards Capital City Hospice 614-441-9300.

