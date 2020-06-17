Eugene (Gene) Raymond Hack, was reunited with loved ones in Heaven on June 16, 2020 at Willowbrook at Delaware Run. He was born on July 3, 1935, in Delaware County, Ohio (Hyatts) to Eugene R Hack and Doris Hack Babcock. Gene was a skilled machinist and retired from Denison Hydraulics and continued a second career with Johnstown Manufacturing. He devoted many years to the establishment and management of Hyatts Community Park where he and Sylvia served in several volunteer roles.

Although, he will be missed by all who knew and loved him; His sense of humor, devotion to family, strong work ethic, and gentle spirit will remain.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Hack, Sr. and Doris Hack Babcock; sister, Mary Hack; brother Emmett Hack, and grandson Kendall W Hack, Jr.

Gene is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Sylvia A. (Miller) Hack; daughter, Pam Dulin and husband Bruce of Boiling Springs, SC; son, Mike Hack and wife Cheryl of Marysville, OH; son, Kendall Hack and wife Sonya of Cardington, OH; grandchildren, Megan Townsend and husband Adam, Rachel Hack, Brian Hack, Joel Dulin and wife Sarah Beth, Ashley Howard and husband Terry, Kimberly Dulin, 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in Gene's memory to Capital City Hospice.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff at Willow Brook at Delaware Run, and to Capital City Hospice at https://capitalcityhospice.com/donate/

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Liberty Presbyterian Church, 7080 Olentangy River Rd, Delaware OH, 43015. In respect to COVID restrictions, guests planning to attend the service are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing habits while inside the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center. To express a condolence or to leave a memory of Gene, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.