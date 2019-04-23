DELAWARE — Evan Jacob Rothwell, age 17 of Delaware passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the emergency room at Grady Memorial Hospital.

He was the precious son of Randy and Janice (Temple) Rothwell born on October 16, 2001 in Westerville. He attended Delaware Hayes High School, a member of the Class of 2020.

Evan was a member of the Downs Syndrome Association in Columbus and the Columbus Chapter of A Kid Again. He favored animals and the Florida Keys or "Big Pool" as termed by Evan. He possessed an endearing smile and sweet giggle, was obsessed with Star Wars and skilled at playing video games.

In addition to his parents he is also survived by brother Jamie Ryan Rothwell, sister Katrina Lee DesRoches, grandparents: Joe Temple, Dorothy and Frederick W. Rothwell Jr.; aunts: Carolyn (Mark) Law, Mary Ann (Robert) Crist, Amy (Scott) Main, Debra (Mark) Johnson; uncles: Marty (Jody) Tate, Frederick W. (Ramona) Rothwell II, Laurence (Perly) Rothwell, Kenneth (Nora) Rothwell; great-aunt: Shirley (Armand) Cabral; cousins: Tim Crist, Emily Crist, Joe Law, Amanda Byrd, Daniel Byrd, Brandy (Todd) Toney Sr., numerous Rothwell cousins, special endeared second cousins including: Todd Toney Jr., Samantha Toney, and second cousin Aiden Stanley.

Preceded in death by his grandmothers Marjorie Temple and Priscilla Menick.

Friends may call 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 W. Winter St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the New Hope Church, 74 Wootring St., Delaware, Ohio with Pastor Eric Sapp officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family to assist with final expenses.

Condolences and memories may be expressed at:www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.