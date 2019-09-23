Evelyn Ann Messina passed away peacefully at the age of 101 on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Willow Brook Christian Village, Delaware, Ohio surrounded by family.

Evelyn Ann Grossi was born on Warren Street in Brooklyn New York on May 9, 1918, the youngest of eight children. She attended St. Brendan's Catholic School, graduated from Girl's Commercial High School and became a hairdresser. She took diction lessons and sang at weddings and other religious events. Evelyn also worked for the local school system and for many years at Loehmann's, a women's clothing store. She was a very good cook and homemaker and was devoted to her family, friends and neighbors.

Evelyn married Edmund John Messina on April 18, 1942 at St. Brendan Church in Brooklyn, New York. They lived in Brooklyn near family until 1954 then moved to North Brunswick, New Jersey. From 1958 to 1973 they lived in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. They relocated to Worthington, Ohio and attended St. Michael Catholic Church. They were members of Still Going Strong in Westerville and sang with the Harmonaires (Worthington Seniors). They volunteered for Meals on Wheels and participated in many church and neighborhood activities. In 1995, they moved to Dublin Retirement Village in Dublin, Ohio and were members of St. Brigid Catholic Church. In 2014, Evelyn relocated to Willow Brook Christian Village, Delaware, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her three brothers and four sisters, their spouses and many other beloved family members. She is survived by daughter Joan Manter and son-in-law Fred, son Edmund, Jr and daughter-in-law Jayne, grandchildren Kristen (Ben), Greg (Jenny), Dan (Jodie), Jill (Kyle) and Marc (Jessica), great grandchildren Natalie, Nathan, Scott, Iris and Luca, nieces and other family members and friends.

Evelyn was grateful for every day, taking pleasure in simple things. She lived with gratitude throughout her life and enjoyed giving small tokens of appreciation to all who assisted her. She will be remembered well for her sweet, even disposition, being a wonderful sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family will always remember her delicious soups, eggplant parmesan, honeyed bows, spinach pies, her love of billiards, chair volleyball, Bingo, Karaoke music events, Rumikub and the coloring books that she gave to those she loved.

We are in deep gratitude to all the staff and dear friends at the Centrum and Cherith at Willow Brook Christian Village for their love, care and support to Evelyn and her family during the last five years. We also thank St. Mary Catholic Church and Heartland Hospice for their devotion, fellowship and care to Evelyn.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. where a memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Schoedinger-Worthington, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085.

Memorial contributions may be made to Willow Brook Christian Village, 100 Willow Brook Way South, Delaware, Ohio 43105 or to St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 East William Street, Delaware, Ohio 43105.